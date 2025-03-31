ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 75 posts at isro.gov.in, details here

Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ISRO at isro.gov.in. The last date to apply is April 21, 2025. ISRO Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 75 posts at isro.gov.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 75 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Graduate Apprentice Trainee: 46 posts

2. Diploma Apprentice Trainee: 15 posts

3. Diploma in Commercial Practice: 5 posts

4. Trade ITI: 9 posts

Eligibility Criteria

1. Graduate Apprentice Trainee: B.E/B.Tech in concerned discipline from any recognized University.

2. Diploma Apprentice Trainee: Diploma in Engineering awarded by recognized State Board in the respective field.

3. Diploma in Commercial Practice: Diploma in Commercial Practice awarded by recognized State Board in the respective field.

4. Trade ITI: ITI in concerned discipline from any recognized University.

The engineering Graduates or Diploma Holders in Engineering and Commercial Practice and ITI/Trade, who have passed out during the year, 2022, 2023 and 2024 are only eligible to undergo apprenticeship.

Selection Process

The applications will be scrutinized / screened and candidates will be called for document verification/interview and panel will be drawn based on the academic scores in Degree / Diploma level & performance of the candidates in interview. The induction of apprentices against the vacant training positions will be made strictly based on their position in the panel. Selected candidates will be informed only by email. Candidates shortlisted for document verification are not eligible for Travelling Allowance. For more related details candidates can check the official website of ISRO.