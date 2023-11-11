ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for LVD and HVD posts from Nov 13

ISRO Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) has notified Light Vehicle Driver- A and Heavy Vehicle Driver A vacancies. The application process will commence on November 13 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 27. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.vssc.gov.in.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 18 vacancies of Light Vehicle Driver and Heavy Vehicle Driver

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 18 vacancies of which 9 vacancies are each for the post of Light Vehicle Driver -A and Heavy Vehicle Driver- B.

ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023 educational qualification:

For the post of Light Vehicle Driver: Candidates should have passed SSLC/SSC/Matric/ 10th std. Candidates should possess a valid LVD licence. Candidates should have three years of experience as a Light Vehicle Driver.

For the post of Heavy Vehicle Driver A vacancies: Candidates should have passed SSC/SSC/Matric/10th std. Candidates must possess a valid HVD licence. candidates must possess a valid public service Badge.

For detailed vacancies, candidates should visit the official website at www.vssc.gov.in

