JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Apply for 69 Civil Judge posts till September 17

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Civil Judge (Junior Division). The application process commenced on August 27 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Candidates will be able to edit their applications from August 18 to August 20. The preliminary examination will be conducted on October 8.

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 69 vacancies of Civil Judge (Junior Division).

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years.

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general category have to pay a fee of ₹1000, while those from the reserved category must pay a fee of ₹500. The PHC candidate is not required to pay the fee.

JKPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

On the homepage, under the recruitment tab, click on the online application

Now click on the application link for Civil Judge posts

Login and fill up the application form, upload the documents, and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.