JKPSC PO Recruitment: Apply for 120 vacancies from Oct 6, here's how

JKPSC PO Recruitment: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for the post of Prosecuting Officer (PO) in J&K Home Department. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in when the application Window opens.

JKPSC will open the application window from October 6, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is November 5, 2022.

The correction window will open from November 6 to 8, 2022. Candidates will be able to make changes to their applications during this period.

The JKPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 120 vacancies for the post of Prosecuting officer.

To be eligible, candidates should not be more than the age of 40 years. Upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Candidates must possess a bachelor of Laws degree from a University established by Law of India.

The application fee is Rs.1000 for general category candidates. The fee is Rs.500 for reserved category candidates.

Candidates will be selected through 3 stages- Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

JKPSC PO Recruitment: How to apply for the posts

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in

Click on the apply link for the post of Prosecuting officer

Register and login

Fill the application form, upload documents and pay fee

Submit and save for future purposes