JKPSC recruitment 2023: Lecturer posts notified, apply from May 30
Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.
Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturers. The application process will begin on May 30. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is June 29. Candidates can edit their applications from June 30 to July 2.
JKPSC recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 27 vacancies of Lecturers.
JKPSC recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the unreserved category have to pay a fee of ₹1000, while those from the reserved category should pay ₹500. Candidates for PHC are exempted from paying the fee.
JKPSC Lecturer posts 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Application” under Recruitment tab
Next, click on the registration link
Fill out the applictaion form
Submit the form
Upload all the required documents
Take a printout for future reference