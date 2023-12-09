JKSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 201 posts in social welfare department from Dec 15
JKSSB Recruitment 2023: 201 posts notified in social welfare department.
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified 201 vacancies in the social welfare department. The application process will commence on December 15 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is January 14, 2024. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at jkssb.nic.in.
JKSSB Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 201 vacancies in the social welfare department.
JKSSB Recruitment 2023 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.
JKSSB Recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates have to pay ₹500 as an application fee.
JKSSB Recruitment 2023 examination pattern: The examination will consist of Objective type multiple-choice questions. The examination will be in English language. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong question.
JKSSB Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at jkssb.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the Apply link
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the form and take the print for future reference.