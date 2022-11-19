Live Updates: BPSC 68th Prelims notification, SSC Phase X result out

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has published notifications for 68th Prelims CCE and 67th CCE Main examinations.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Selection Post Phase X/2022 result for graduation, HS and Matriculation levels have been announced. The commission is also expected to release admit cards for CGL 2022 soon.

Meanwhile, MPPEB has released admit cards for the group 5 exam scheduled this week. Rajasthan Health Department has announced over 3300 vacancies in the state.

IBPS PO main exam admit card will be uploaded soon on ibps.in. RRB NTPC level 5 results expected this week.

Here’s your daily round-up of important job news, sarkari naukri updates from across the country.