3300+ Nursing Officer, Pharmacist vacancies in Rajasthan, apply from Nov 24

Rajasthan Health Department has announced over 3,300 vacancies of Pharmacists and Nursing officers. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for these posts from November 24 to December 23.

For application form and other details, candidates can visit rajswasthya.nic.in and sihfwrajasthan.com.

A total of 3,309 posts are on offer, of which 1289 (1250 regular+30 backlog) are for the Nursing Officer and 2020 (1927 regular + 93 backlog) are for the Pharmacist post.

Rajasthan Nursing Officer, Pharmacist Recruitment 2022: Eligibility, age limit

Minimum educational qualification for Nursing Officer posts is senior secondary, along with GNM or equivalent education recognised by the state government. Candidates should be registered with the Rajasthan Nursing Council.

For Pharmacist posts, candidates who have diploma in Pharmacy and are registered with the Rajasthan Pharmacy Council as Pharmacist can apply.

The age limit for these posts is 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023. For more details, check the notification below: