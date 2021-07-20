Join Indian Army 2021: Apply for Officer posts on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in

Indian Army has invited applications from candidates to apply for Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of Indian Territorial Army on jointerritorialarmy.gov.in. The application process will begin on July 20, 2021 and will end on August 19, 2021.

The applicants must ensure that while filling their Application Form, they are providing their valid and active E-mail IDs as the concerned authorities may use an electronic mode of communication while contacting them at different stages of the examination process. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

• Opening date of application: July 20, 2021

• Closing date of application: August 19, 2021

• Date of examination: September 26, 2021

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have a graduation degree from any recognized university. The age limit of the candidate should be 18 to 42 years of age as on the last day of filling of the application.

Selection Process

Candidates will be called for a written exam followed by an interview only if passed in written exam. Successful candidates will further undergo tests at a Service Selection Board (SSB) and Medical Board for final selection.

Detailed Notification Here

Exam Pattern

The maximum time for each paper is 02 hrs and will be conducted in two sessions. The type of exam will be objective type and candidates will have to score minimum of 40 percent marks in each part of the paper separately and an overall average of 50 percent to qualify for the exam.