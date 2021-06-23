Join Indian Army 2021: Last date to apply today for 191 SSC Officer posts

Indian Army will close down the registration process for SSC Officer posts on June 23, 2021. Candidates who still have not applied for the posts can apply online through the official site of the Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. The registration process for the Short Service Commission Officers post was started on May 27, 2021.

Through this recruitment drive, 191 SSC Officer posts of male and female candidates will be filled in the organization. The course will commence in Oct 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Candidates can follow these simple steps to apply online.

Join Indian Army 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of the Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

• Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ link available on the home page.

• Click on ‘Registration’ link and fill in the application details.

• Once registration is done, click on ‘Apply Online’ under the dashboard.

• Fill in the details and click on submit.

• Your application has been submitted.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of merit. After shortlisting of applications, the center allotment will be intimated to the candidate via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first-come first-serve basis initially.