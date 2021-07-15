Join Indian Army 2021: Last date today to apply for 55 NCC Special Entry Scheme

Indian Army will close down the registration process for NCC Special Entry Scheme on July 15, 2021. Male and female candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in. A total of 50 posts are reserved for male candidates and 5 posts reserved for women candidates.

Candidates who want to apply for the posts should have a graduation degree from a recognized University or equivalent with an aggregate of a minimum of 50% marks taking into account marks of all the years. They should have served for a minimum of two/three years (as applicable) in Senior Division/Wg of NCC. The age limit should not be less than 19 years and not more than 25 years.

Join Indian Army 2021: How to apply for NCC Special Entry Scheme

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

• Click on ‘Officer Entry Appln/Login’ and then click ‘Registration’ link.

• Fill the online registration form and click on ‘Apply Online’ link.

• Enter the necessary details for the post you want to apply.

• Click on submit and make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.