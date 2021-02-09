JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021: 245 vacancies notified, apply from Feb 15

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released an official notification for the Combined Civil Services Exam 2021 on its official website. The online registration process will begin on February 15, 2021.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for JPSC Civil Services Exam 2021 online at jpsc.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021, until 11:45 pm. However, the last date to pay the registration fee is March 16, 2021.

The commission will conduct the JPSC Civil Services preliminary examination on May 2, 2021. Candidates who will qualify the prelim exam will be eligible to appear for the mains, which is scheduled to be held in the fourth week of September 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 245 vacancies, out of which, 44 vacancies are for Deputy Collector, 40 for Police Sub Inspector, 16 for District Coordinator, 2 each for Jail Superintendent and Assistant Director, 65 for Assistant Municipal Commissioner, 41 for Jharkhand Education Service II, 10 for Junior Registrar, 6 for Assistant Registrar, 9 for Planing officer, and 17 for Probation Officer.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification here: