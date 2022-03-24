Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
JPSC Recruitment: Apply for 207 Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts till March 24

The application process to fill 207 Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will end on March 24.
Updated on Mar 24, 2022 11:21 AM IST
The application process to fill 207 Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts in Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will end on March 24. Candidates who have not applied yet can do the same through the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

JPSC Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 207 vacancies of Ayurvedic Medical Officer.

JPSC Recruitment age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years.

JPSC Recruitment educational qualification: Candidates should posses BAMS degree or its equivalent from a recognised university. The applicants must hold the internship certificate from a recognised hospital.

JPSC recruitment application fee: Candidates from the unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS category must pay a fee of 600, while candidates from the reserved category must pay a fee of 150.

JPSC recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Online Application”

Next, click on the Ayurvedic Medical Officer posts

Register on the portal and proceed with JPSC Recruitment 2022 application process

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates are advised to read the notification given below:

