Kamala Nehru College, Delhi recruitment 2021: Last date to apply online

Kamala Nehru College, New Delhi will close the registration link for the ongoing non-teaching recruitment. The link will close at 4.30 pm today, as per the recruitment notice available on the website of the college.

Kamala Nehru College, Delhi recruitment 2021: Know how to apply

Go to the official website, knc.edu.in

Click on the registration link

Fill in the personal details asked in the form

Deposit the registration fee, if required

Submit the application form and fee

Confirm the completion of the registration process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam and skill test. “Only those applicants, who qualify the exam, should bring their duly filled online application form along with the self-attested copies of all testimonials to “The Principal (Officiating), Kamala Nehru College, August Kranti Marg, New Delhi110049 as per schedule,” the college has informed candidates.

Kamala Nehru College, Delhi recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Senior Personal Assistant: 1 post

Professional Assistant (Library): 1 post

Senior Technical Assistant (Computers): 1 post

Junior Assistant and Junior Assistant cum Caretaker: 4 posts

Library Attendant: 4 posts

MTS Laboratory Attendant (Psychology): 1 post

