Kolkata Police Driver Recruitment 2023: Apply for 412 posts at kolkatapolice.gov.in

Kolkata Police has invited applications for Driver/ Police Driver posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official site of Kolkata Police at kolkatapolice.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 412 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply for the post is till October 9, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 40 years of age. The candidate must have passed Class 8 from a recognized School. Must possess valid transport license. At lease 3 years experience of driving in any government organization/ quasi government organization/ registered pvt. Ltd. co. etc.

Selection Process

Ther selection process comprises of driving test and interview. After driving test and interview, a merit list of provisionally selected candidates will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in both the parts. Provisionally selected candidates will have to undergo a medical fitness test at Kolkata Police Hospital.

Where to send applications

The application form duly filled should be submitted personally in the drop box during office hours to be kept at “Police Training School, 247, A.J.C Bose Road, Kolkata- 700027.