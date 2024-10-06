Konkan Railway Recruitment: Last date to apply for various posts extended

Konkan Railway Recruitment 2024: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has extended the application deadline for various vacancies. The application process, which started on September 16, was supposed to end on October 6. However, as per the latest notification on the official website, candidates can submit their forms up to October 21 (11:59 pm). Konkan Railway recruitment 2024: Last date to apply extended(Screenshot of the official website)

This recruitment of Konkan Railway is for 190 vacancies. Here are more details:

Electrical department

Senior Section Engineer: 5 vacancies

Technician-I II: 15 vacancies

Assistant Loco Pilot: 15 vacancies

Civil department

Senior Section Engineer: 5 vacancies

Track Maintainer: 35 vacancies

Mechanical department

Technician-I II: 20 vacancies

Operating department

Station Master: 10 vacancies

Goods Train Manager: 5 vacancies

Points Man: 60 vacancies

Signal &Telecommunication department

ESTM-III: 15 vacancies

Commercial department

Commercial Supervisor: 5 vacancies

Konkan Railway recruitment: Eligibility

The eligibility of candidates has been divided into four categories-

Land loser candidates: These candidates are those whose land has been acquired for a KRCL project. The spouse (wife/husband), son, daughter, grandson, and granddaughter of land losers are also eligible. These candidates will be given the first preference in the selection process.

Other than land loser candidates: This category includes candidates who are domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka and have valid employment exchange cards registered with the employment exchange along the Konkan Railway route. They will get the second preference in the recruitment drive.

Other than land-loser candidates, Candidates domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka will receive the third preference for these posts.

KRCL employees: Employees of the organisation who have completed at least three years of regular service will be considered as KRCL employee category candidates.

Candidates should be 18 to 36 years old as on August 1, 2024 to apply for these posts. The upper age limit has been increased from 33 to 36 to provide relief to candidates who may have exceeded the age limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.

Konkan Railway recruitment: Apply here.