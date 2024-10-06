Konkan Railway Recruitment: Last date to apply for various posts extended
Konkan Railway Recruitment 2024: As per the latest notification on the official website, candidates can submit their forms up to October 21 (11:59 pm).
Konkan Railway Recruitment 2024: The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited has extended the application deadline for various vacancies. The application process, which started on September 16, was supposed to end on October 6. However, as per the latest notification on the official website, candidates can submit their forms up to October 21 (11:59 pm).
This recruitment of Konkan Railway is for 190 vacancies. Here are more details:
Electrical department
Senior Section Engineer: 5 vacancies
Technician-I II: 15 vacancies
Assistant Loco Pilot: 15 vacancies
Civil department
Senior Section Engineer: 5 vacancies
Track Maintainer: 35 vacancies
Mechanical department
Technician-I II: 20 vacancies
Operating department
Station Master: 10 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 5 vacancies
Points Man: 60 vacancies
Signal &Telecommunication department
ESTM-III: 15 vacancies
Commercial department
Commercial Supervisor: 5 vacancies
Konkan Railway recruitment: Eligibility
The eligibility of candidates has been divided into four categories-
Land loser candidates: These candidates are those whose land has been acquired for a KRCL project. The spouse (wife/husband), son, daughter, grandson, and granddaughter of land losers are also eligible. These candidates will be given the first preference in the selection process.
Other than land loser candidates: This category includes candidates who are domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka and have valid employment exchange cards registered with the employment exchange along the Konkan Railway route. They will get the second preference in the recruitment drive.
Other than land-loser candidates, Candidates domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka will receive the third preference for these posts.
KRCL employees: Employees of the organisation who have completed at least three years of regular service will be considered as KRCL employee category candidates.
Candidates should be 18 to 36 years old as on August 1, 2024 to apply for these posts. The upper age limit has been increased from 33 to 36 to provide relief to candidates who may have exceeded the age limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.
Konkan Railway recruitment: Apply here.
