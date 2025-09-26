LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 released at licindia.in, direct link to download hall ticket here

Life Insurance Corporation of India has released the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025. Candidates appearing for the Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) recruitment examination can now check and download their hall ticket from the official website of LIC at licindia.in. LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 live updates LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 is out at licindia.in. Candidates can download via the direct link given here.

Candidates can download their hall tickets by entering details like Registration or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth.

DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD LIC AAO ADMIT CARD 2025 LIC will conduct the preliminary exam on October 3, 2025. The exam will consist of an objective test conducted online.

There will be three sections, each with separate timings Candidates have to attempt a total of 100 questions, and the maximum mark is 70.

Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections will consist of 35 questions of 35 marks and English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension will have 30 questions of 30 marks. English Language test will be of qualifying nature and the marks thereof will not be counted for ranking.

The total duration of the exam is one hour.

There will be no negative marks,, and candidates have to qualify in each of the sections separately.

Through this recruitment drive, LIC aims to fill a total of 760 vacancies. These includes 410 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist and 350 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO-Generalist) posts.

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025: Steps to download Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets: