LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Live News: Where, how to check Assistant Administrative Officers hall ticket link when out

LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 Live News: Life Insurance Corporation of India will release the LIC AAO Admit Card 2025 likely soon. Candidates who will appear for Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) can download the hall ticket through the official website of LIC at licindia.in. The preliminary exam will be held on October 3, 2025. It will consist of an objective test conducted online. The test will have three sections (with separate timings for each section). A total of 100 questions will be asked, and the maximum mark is 70. The exam duration is one hour....Read More

Reasoning Ability and Quantitative Aptitude sections will have 35 questions of 35 marks and English Language with special emphasis on grammar, vocabulary and comprehension will have 30 questions of 30 marks. English Language test will be of qualifying nature and the marks thereof will not be counted for ranking.

The hall ticket will be released 7 days before the commencement of the exam.

There will be NO negative marks. Candidates will have to qualify in each of the sections separately.

Through this recruitment drive 760 vacancies will be filled out of which 410 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialist and 350 Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO-Generalist) posts will be filled. Follow the blog for latest updates.