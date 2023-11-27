Madras High Court to recruit for 75 Research Law Assistant posts, apply at hcmadras.tn.nic.in

Madras High Court has invited applications for Research Law Assistant posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Madras High Court at hcmadras.tn.nic.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 75 posts in the organization.

Madras High Court to recruit for 75 Research Law Assistant posts

The last date to apply is till December 8, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. Other government jobs here

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification includes that candidate should be a graduate in law from recognized universities in the Indian Union, and should be recognized by the Bar Council of India for admission as an Advocate or Attorney of an Indian court. Candidates must not have attained the age of 30 years as on January 1 or July 1, which precedes the last date fixed for submission of applications.

Selection Process

The eligible candidates will have to appear for viva- voce at Principal Seat at Chennai or Madurai Bench of Madras High Court.

Where to send applications

The duly filled in applications should be submitted through registered post with acknowledgement due and superscribed on the envelope as ‘Application for the post of Research Law Assistant to the Hon’ble Judges’, and addressed to The Registrar General, High Court, Madras- 600104 before the last date.

Detailed Notification Here