Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal has invited applications for 127 faculty positions. The application process is underway and the deadline for submission of the online application form and receiving a hard copy of the application form by speed post/registered post is August 3. MANIT Bhopal recruitment 2023: Apply for 127 faculty positions

MANIT Bhopal recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 127 vacancies of which 62 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professors, 44 vacancies are for the Associate Professors, and 21 vacancies are for the Professors post.

MANIT Bhopal recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates belonging to the Unreserved/OBC category have to pay the application fee of Rs1200. The application fee is exempted for the candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories and Women candidates.

MANIT Bhopal recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can submit the online application form at www.manit.ac.in. The hard copy of the online application form along with all relevant enclosures must be sent only by Speed Post/Registered Post to the below-mentioned address:

“The Registrar, MANIT Bhopal, Link Road Number 3, Near Kali Mata Mandir, Bhopal (M.P.) – 462003”.

The last date of receipt of the application is August 3.