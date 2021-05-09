MES Recruitment 2021: Apply for 572 vacancies of Draughtsman, Supervisor

Military Engineer Services (MES) has extended the last date to register for the recruitment of Draughtsman and Supervisor. Interested and eligible candidates can apply after checking the official website of MES at https://mes.gov.in/. The last date to apply for these posts has been extended to May 17 midnight from April 12 scheduled earlier.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 572 vacancies, out of which, 458 vacancies are for Supervisor, and 114 are for Draughtsman.

The tentative date for the written examination is June 20

Age limit: Candidates must be between 18 to 30 as of the closing date of the online submission of the application form.

Pay scale: The pay scale will be based on pay matrix level-6 as per the 7th CPC pay matrix and other benefits and allowance as per the extant Government of India rule.

Selection process: The selection of the candidates for the above posts will be based on their performance in the written examination.

Application Fee: Candidates will have to pay a registration fee of ₹100. However, Women/ SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM candidates are exempted from the payment of any registration fee.

For more related details candidates are advised to visit the official website of MES at https://mes.gov.in/

