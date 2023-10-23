MIDHANI recruiting Operative Trainees, ITI qualified can apply for some posts
MIDHANI Recruitment 2023: Application forms are available on midhani-india.in and forms can be submitted up to November 1, 2023.
MIDHANI Recruitment 2023: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited or MIDHANI is accepting applications for Junior and Senior Operative Trainee vacancies. Application forms are available on the recruitment tab at midhani-india.in and forms can be submitted up to November 1, 2023.
These are the vacancies notified:
Junior Operative Trainee (JOT)- Fitter: 13 vacancies
Salary scale: ₹20,000, approx. CTC: ₹4.7 LPA
Age limit: 30 years
Qualification: SSC+ITI (Fitter) qualification+National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC)
Junior Operative Trainee (JOT)- Welder: 2 vacancies
Salary scale: ₹20,000, approx. CTC: ₹4.7 LPA
Age limit: 30 years
Qualification: SSC+ITI (Welder)+NAC
Junior Operative Trainee (JOT)- Electrician: 6 vacancies
Salary scale: ₹20,000, approx. CTC: ₹4.7 LPA
Age limit: 30 years
Qualification: SSC+ITI (Electrician)+NAC
Senior Operative Trainee (SOT)- Metallurgy: 20 vacancies
Salary scale: ₹21,900, approx. CTC: ₹5.1 LPA
Age limit: 35 years
Qualification: Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.
Senior Operative Trainee (SOT)- Mechanical: 10 vacancies
Salary scale: ₹21,900, approx. CTC: ₹5.1 LPA
Age limit: 35 years
Qualification: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks
Senior Operative Trainee (SOT)- Electrical: 3 vacancies
Salary scale: ₹21,900, approx. CTC: ₹5.1 LPA
Age limit: 35 years
Qualification: Diploma in Electrical Engineering with a minimum of 60 per cent marks.
The cut-off date for age limit and other parameters is October 18. The upper age limit relaxation will be applicable in accordance with government orders.
(NAC)