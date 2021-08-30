MP High Court Recruitment 2021: Today is last date to apply for post of PA

The application process to fill 22 vacancies of Personal Assistant in Madhya Pradesh high court, Jabalpur ends on August 30. Interested and eligible candidates, who have not applied yet, can do so online through the official website of mphc.gov.in.

MP High Cout recruitment 2021 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is to fill up 22 vacancies for personal assistants in Madhya Pradesh high court.

MP High Court recruitment 2021 age limit: The candidates applying for the above-mentioned post should be between the age of 18 to 40 years.

MP High Court recruitment 2021 application fee: The application fee for general category candidates is ₹922.16. The application fee for reserved category candidates is ₹722.16.

MP High Court recruitment 2021 selection process: The selection of candidates for the post of personal assistant will be based on the computer-based prelims examination followed by the mains examination.

Here is the direct link to apply for the post of Personal Assistant in MP High Court

MP High Court recruitment 2021 How to apply

Visit the official website of MP High Court at mphc.gov.in

Click on the recruitment tab then apply the online link

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Upload all the relevant documents

Pay the application fee

Keep the hard copy for future reference