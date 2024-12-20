MPEB Madhya Pradesh recruitment notification 2024 for 1,170 Group 5 posts released at esb.mp.gov.in, check notice here

The Madhya Pradesh Examination Board, MPEB, released the official notification for Group 5 Staff Nurse, Paramedical, and Other Posts Combined Recruitment Test 2024. Candidates interested in applying for the examination can check the notification on the official website of MPEB at esb.mp.gov.in. MPEB Madhya Pradesh recruitment notification 2024 for Group 5 posts has been released at esb.mp.gov.in.

As per the official schedule, registrations for Group 5 recruitment test 2024 will begin from December 30, 2024 and conclude on January 15, 2025. Candidates will be able to make corrections on their application forms between December 30, 2024 to January 18, 2025.

The board will tentatively conduct the examination on February 15, 2025.

The notification states that the exam will likely be held in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 9 am to 11 am, and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 5 pm, states the notification.

In the morning shift, the reporting time of candidates will be from 7 am to 8 am and for the afternoon shift, the reporting time is 1 pm to 2 pm, states the notification.

About examination fee:

Following are the examination fee details for different categories:

Unreserved candidates: ₹500

SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD category candidates who hail from Madhya Pradesh: Rs. 250

Through the recruitment exam, the board is aiming to fill 1,170 posts.

Here is the official notification.

MPESB Group 5 Recruitment Test: Here's how to apply

When registration window opens, candidates will be able apply for the MPESB Group 5 Recruitment Test by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. Click on the link to apply for Group 5 recruitment test 2024, on the home page. Register yourself by entering the necessary details. Fill out the application form and upload documents if required. Pay the online application fee and click on submit. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Madhya Pradesh Examination Board.

