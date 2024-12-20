Menu Explore
UPSC releases personality test schedule of civil services exam 2024, here's how to check

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Nilesh Mathur
Dec 20, 2024 06:35 PM IST

The personality test schedule of 2845 candidates, indicating their roll number, date, and interview session, can be checked on the official website of UPSC.

Union Public Service Commission released the schedule for the personality test of candidates who have cleared the UPSC Civil Services main examination 2024 on Friday, 20 December. The personality test of the Civil Services (Main) Examination will begin on 7 January, 2025 and will conclude on April 17, 2025.

The e-Summon letters for the Personality Tests will shortly be released on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. (HT File)
The e-Summon letters for the Personality Tests will shortly be released on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. (HT File)

The personality test schedule of 2845 candidates, indicating their roll number, date, and interview session, can be checked on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who have been allotted the forenoon session should report at 9 a.m. and for the afternoon session at 1 p.m.

UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2024 marks released at upsc.gov.in

Candidates appearing for the Interview will be reimbursed for their travelling expenses. The travelling expenses will be restricted only to the Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express).

The e-Summon letters for the Personality Tests will shortly be released on UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. No request for a change in the date and time of the Personality Test will be entertained.

The candidature of those who have not submitted the DAF-II within the stipulated date and time shall be cancelled, and no e-Summon letter shall be issued to those candidates or candidates.

How to download the personality test schedule:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Click on the UPSC Civil Services 2024 interview schedule link

A new PDF file will open

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same

The Union Public Service Commission declared the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024, on 9 December.

