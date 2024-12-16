UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2024 marks released at upsc.gov.in, direct links to check here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2024 marks. Candidates who have appeared for Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2024 can check their marks on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2024 marks released, direct links to check here

The marks notice has the candidate's name, roll number, written test marks, personality test marks, and final marks. It also has the candidates' dates of birth.

UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2024 marks: How to check

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their marks.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC IES, ISS Final Result 2024 marks available on the home page.

A new page will open where the link for IES and ISS marks will be available.

Click on the link and again a new PDF file will open.

Check the marks and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The UPSC IES, ISS final result was announced on December 13, 2024.

The UPSC conducted the IES/ISS examination 2024 from June 21 to 23. The written exam results were declared in August 2024. Those who qualified for the written test were called for the personality test, which was held in December 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill up 18 posts in Indian Economic Service and 30 posts in Indian Statistical Service. The registration process started on April 10 and ended on April 30, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.