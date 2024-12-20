Yearender 2024: Indian institutes that secured top spot in key domains as per latest edition of NIRF Rankings

2024 ends less than two weeks from now, and clearly, the year has been truly rewarding for most educational institutions in India. Universities and colleges across the country have achieved new feats, thereby contributing to India’s global image as an education hub. Institutions like IIT Madras or IISC Bangalore, among others, continued to perform brilliantly in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released this year. Check India's best institutions that achieved new feats in 2024, as per NIRF Rankings 2024. (Hindustan Times)

In this article, we will take a recap of some of the top Indian institutions that secured high ranks in various domains as released in the ninth edition of the NIRF Rankings.

Overall best institution in 2024

IIT Madras. (File image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras continued to excel as the overall top institution this year too. Ranked number 1, IIT Madras secured an overall score of 86.42.

Best University in 2024

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. (HT file)

Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru also retained its position as India’s best university securing a score of 83.29.

Best College in 2024

Hindu College. (HT Archive)

Hindu College clinched the top spot among India’s best colleges, achieving a score of 74.47.

Best Engineering Institute 2024

IIT Madras. (File image)

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras emerged as India top engineering institute, with a score of 89.46 in the category.

Best Management Institute 2024

Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad. (HT file)

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad secured a score of 83.32 to be ranked number 1 institute for management studies.

Best Medical Institute 2024

AIIMS, New Delhi. (File Photo by HT)

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi grabbed the number one spot for India’s best institutions for medical studies. The score secured by AIIMS Delhi was 94.46.

Best Law Institute 2024

National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru, (Hemant Mishra/Mint file)

National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bengaluru was named India’s best institution for legal studies. It secured a score of 83.83.

Worth mentioning here. National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has released the India Rankings 2024, on August 12, at an event organized at the Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the ninth edition of India rankings during the event.