Brandeis dean on why students choose the US, Trump’s immigration impact, and key insights for Indian aspirants

The United States remains the top destination for international students worldwide due to its robust economy, world-class institutions, and "can-do" atmosphere. India sends the maximum number of students to the US today, leaving behind China, which was in the first place earlier. But will Trump's return to power impact the inflow of international students to the US? The US also has some of the top-ranked institutions in the world. However, is ranking the key factor students should consider when choosing a higher-education college?

To answer some of the pressing queries of international students, especially those from India, HT Digital spoke with Kathryn Graddy, Dean of Brandeis International Business School. With her impressive qualifications and educational journey spanning Princeton, Columbia, Oxford and Tulane University, Kathryn brings a unique perspective on education, career opportunities, and the evolving demands of the global job market.

In this insightful conversation, Kathryn discusses why the U.S. remains a top choice for aspiring students, the role of rankings, and how Brandeis programs prepare students for the evolving job market. She also highlights career options for economics graduates, the growing influence of AI in business education, and how Indian students are thriving at Brandeis.

For those looking to pursue education abroad, Kathryn’s advice offers invaluable clarity on navigating academic choices, exploring career options, and making the most of US education.

Here are the edited excerpts from that interview:

Why do students globally aspire to study in the U.S.? What is it about the U.S. that attracts them?

Without sounding too transactional, I’d say the economy is thriving right now, and with that comes tremendous opportunities for everyone. The U.S. has always been a place people aspire to reach. I’ve lived in the U.K. for 14 years and loved Oxford—it’s beautiful—and London is incredibly metropolitan. But when it came to my family, with three small children, all girls, we felt the opportunities in the U.S. were better.

Personally, Brandeis offered me more excellent opportunities as a professor, and it’s been a good journey for us. All three of my daughters started robotics at a young age. Two are still in school, and one graduated from a top engineering program. The U.S. offers a “can-do” atmosphere. I grew up in a small town in Florida and attended Tulane on a full scholarship, and it shaped my belief that no matter where you come from, you can achieve anything here.

So, yes, the opportunities and exposure draw students to the U.S., but you should also ask the students themselves what they think.

How do you think Trump’s potential return to the presidency might impact the inflow of students to U.S. universities?

It’s important to remember that during Trump’s first term as president, there wasn’t a decrease in H-1B visas. His advisors include tech entrepreneurs who need talent, and there aren’t enough U.S. students to fill roles in fields like engineering, computer science, and finance.

For high-skilled students, I predict there won’t be significant issues. However, for students pursuing humanities or liberal arts, the situation is more challenging, and students should know that going in. Are you familiar with STEM versus non-STEM designations? All our business school programs are STEM-designated, which allows students to stay for three years after graduation. For humanities programs, you can stay only one year, and it’s harder for humanities students—both international and domestic—to find jobs in this climate.

You’ve attended some of the top universities in the world. What advice would you give students aspiring to study at prestigious institutions?

Attending a top university shouldn’t be the ultimate goal. It’s essential to focus on more than j ust getting in. The ultimate goal should be about what you’re getting out of your education — how prepared you are to succeed in your career and in your life.

Take the example of Brandeis University, a small private research institution with excellent academics, highly rated professors and strong publication records. But we’re not as large as other schools, which occasionally works against us in some rankings methodologies. But we consider our size a unique strength. At Brandeis, students receive an outstanding education, and a critical part of that is their ability to build enduring relationships with their peers, their professors and our alumni.

Interestingly, engineering students may find it more challenging to excel at more prominent state universities than at a place like Harvard, which doesn’t emphasise engineering as much. My advice is to look beyond rankings. Talk to students and professors at the universities you’re considering. Find out where professors did their PhDs. Remember, you can receive an excellent education at many institutions.

These days, students rely heavily upon Rankings of institutions when choosing a college to study. Should they focus on them or consider other factors?

Rankings matter somewhat, but they’re not the whole story. As I mentioned, we consider our size a strength at Brandeis — and among small universities in the U.S. we rank second, right behind Caltech in Times Higher Education. Being small means students get to work closely with professors and build strong relationships. Rankings can help, but students need to dig deeper.

You’re a distinguished professor in economics. Many students want to build a career in economics. How has the study of economics evolved over the years?

The basic principles remain the same, but significant changes have occurred. Today, students need to be much more tech-savvy. Programming and modelling are essential skills that weren’t as critical when I went to graduate school. Additionally, most published research now is data-centric. Thirty years ago, this wasn’t the case. The availability of data has transformed the field. Another change is the rise of larger research groups. In the past, research often involved one professor and a couple of students. However, now it might involve five or six professors working together, almost like a lab structure.

Does having larger research groups and access to vast amounts of data make research more complicated?

It does, but it also allows for much more ambitious projects. When I conducted my research, I built one of the first datasets on art auctions. I went to Christie’s in London, sat in their basement, and manually recorded data from their catalogues. Today, there’s data everywhere, though it often comes at a price. The accessibility and volume of data have fundamentally changed the nature of research.

How vital is knowledge of math for economics students? Is studying math compulsory if someone wants to study advanced economics?

When I graduated quite a few years ago, I majored in math. So yes, I would recommend doing as much math or computer science as you can. Even if you’re doing economics, combine it with either math or computer science. It gives you a better perspective on the subject and helps you understand the details of the theory and the statistics you’re applying when analysing data.

What career options are available today for students opting for economics at a higher level, especially considering the research opportunities and the evolving job market?

We’re talking PhDs here, not just Master’s. They should keep an open mind and do what they’re interested in. Writing a good thesis and doing well is important, so focus on your interests. At the same time, keep an eye on the market and what types of economists are in demand. There are big opportunities now, especially in the private sector. When I graduated, most economists went to universities or into government jobs, but now there are really interesting private sector jobs. Amazon, Google, and hedge funds all hire economists. There’s a new wave of opportunities in the private sector. It’s making a bigger splash than it has in the past.

Let’s talk about Brandeis. What kind of programs attract Indian students to Brandeis?

At the business school, we have a Master of Science in Business Analytics, a Master of Science in Finance, an MBA, and a Master’s and PhD in International Economics and Finance. Historically, we’ve had many Indian students.

How does Brandeis prepare students for today's changing job market?

Over the summer, students send in their resumes, and our career coaches check them to ensure everything looks good. When they arrive, they take a credit-bearing course to learn to write cover letters, understand different job roles, and develop networking skills. We also have networking events, like speed networking nights, where students can talk to alumni. Throughout their time here, each program has a career coach who helps them—through mock interviews, treks to companies, internships, and field projects.

Are there changes in the curriculum to integrate more technology into the courses?

Absolutely. We started integrating data courses in our Master of Arts in International Economics and Finance and MBA programs, which led to the creation of our Master of Science in Business Analytics in 2018. We were also one of the first business schools in the U.S. to offer a FinTech concentration in our Master of Science of Finance program. Now, we’re launching an AI concentration. We are committed to integrating AI into all our courses.

Do you have programs focused on understanding financial markets?

Yes. Our Master of Science in Finance program is a strong program. Many of our alumni go to Wall Street. We often take groups to New York for overnight trips, where they visit firms like J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs, We call these trips Industry Treks and they offer our students a chance to connect with alumni who work there and gain a solid understanding of the industry. Fidelity, in Boston, is a close industry partner for field projects.

What kind of placements do Indian students get after graduating from Brandeis?

Our Indian students get placed in top companies. Top students might land jobs at Blackrock or E&Y. For business analytics, we place students at Amazon and Google. I’m proud to say that the vast majority of our Indian students secure good jobs across a variety of industries .Of our recent Indian alumni (class years 21-23), 100% were employed and 97% were employed in the US.

What financial aid or scholarships are available for Indian students?

We’re committed to making graduate business education possible for students across the globe. Admitted students who start their business master's program in Fall 2025 will automatically receive a generous scholarship covering 50% of their tuition