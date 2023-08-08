Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPESB answer key for High School Teacher Selection Test released at esb.mp.gov.in, download link here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 08, 2023 06:25 PM IST

MPESB releases answer key for MP High School Teacher Selection Test (MP HSTET) 2023, candidates can raise objections until August 11.

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the answer key for the MP High School Teacher Selection Test (MP HSTET) 2023 today, August 8. Candidates who took the MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023 can check the answer keys through the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

The MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023 was conducted from August 2 to August 6.

Candidates have till August 11 to raise objections against the released answer key via the official website. To raise objections, applicants would be charged a processing fee of 50 per question.

MPESB High School Teacher Selection Test answer key: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Online Question/Answer Objection -High School Teacher Selection Test - 2023”

Key in your roll number and TAC Code

HSTET provisional answer key will appear on the screen

Check the answer key and raise objections if any.

