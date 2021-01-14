MPPEB constable recruitment 2021: Apply for 4000 vacancies from Jan 16

The online registration process for the Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) constable recruitment will begin on January 16, 2021.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the MPPEB constable recruitment 2021 online at peb.mp.gov.in on or before January 30, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4000 vacancies, out of which, 3862 vacancies are for Constable GD posts and 138 for Constable (Radio). These include 33 percent of female vacancies as well.

The board will conduct the recruitment examination on March 6, 2021.

Candidates must have passed Class 12th from any recognized board/institution in India.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.