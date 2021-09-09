Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
MPPSC Forest Service Mains Admit Card 2019 releasing today,how to download here

MPPSC Forest Service Mains Admit Card 2019 will release today. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of mppsc.nic.in by following the steps given below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 07:51 AM IST
MPPSC Forest Service Mains Admit Card 2019 releasing today,how to download here(Saumya Khandelwal/ HT file)

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission will release MPPSC Forest Service Admit Card 2019 on September 9, 2021. Candidates who have to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.nic.in. 

As per the official notice, the admit card will be available on the official site from September 9 to September 17, 2021. The examination will be conducted on September 19, 2021. Candidates who want to download the admit card can follow these simple steps given below. 

MPPSC Forest Service Mains Admit Card 2019: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of MPPSC on mppsc.nic.in.
  • Click on MPPSC Forest Service Mains Admit Card 2019 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will not be sent to the candidates via post. All the appearing candidates will have to download the soft copy of the exam admit card from the official site. The examination will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 4 pm. 

Topics
mppsc.nic.in mppsc 2019 mppsc website
