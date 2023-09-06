MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: Notification for 277 posts out at mppsc.mp.gov.in
MPPSC PCS recruitment 2023 notification has been released at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 notification. The notification can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
The registration process will begin on September 22, 2023 and will close on October 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 277 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: September 22, 2023
- Closing date of application: October 21, 2023
- Downloading of admit card: December 8, 2023
- Exam date: December 17, 2023
Vacancy Details
- State Administrative Service Deputy District President: 27 posts
- Deputy Superintendent of Police: 22 posts
- Additional Assistant Development Commissioner: 17 posts
- Development Block Officer: 16 posts
- Deputy Tehsildar: 3 posts
- Excise Sub Inspector: 3 posts
- Chief Municipal Officer: 17 posts
- Cooperative Inspector: 122 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
The selection process comprises of prelims examination followed by main examination. Those candidates who will qualify the main examination will be called for interview round.
Application Fees
The application fees is ₹500/- for all other categories and ₹250/- for SC, ST, EWS, PwD category candidates. The fees should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPSC.
-
Top Engineering Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Top Medical Colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Popular BBA colleges in IndiaClick here
-
Explore ScholarshipsClick here
-
Top LLB Colleges in IndiaClick here
- Topics
- Mppsc
- Sarkari Naukri