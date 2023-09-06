Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023 notification. The notification can be downloaded by candidates on the official site of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC PCS Recruitment 2023: Notification for 277 posts out at mppsc.mp.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process will begin on September 22, 2023 and will close on October 21, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 277 posts in the organization. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: September 22, 2023

Closing date of application: October 21, 2023

Downloading of admit card: December 8, 2023

Exam date: December 17, 2023

Vacancy Details

State Administrative Service Deputy District President: 27 posts

Deputy Superintendent of Police: 22 posts

Additional Assistant Development Commissioner: 17 posts

Development Block Officer: 16 posts

Deputy Tehsildar: 3 posts

Excise Sub Inspector: 3 posts

Chief Municipal Officer: 17 posts

Cooperative Inspector: 122 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of prelims examination followed by main examination. Those candidates who will qualify the main examination will be called for interview round.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for all other categories and ₹250/- for SC, ST, EWS, PwD category candidates. The fees should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON