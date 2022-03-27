Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NABI recruitment: 12 vacancies of scientists on offer, apply till April 25
employment news

NABI recruitment: 12 vacancies of scientists on offer, apply till April 25

National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) has invited applications for 12 vacancies of scientists.
NABI recruitment: 12 vacancies of scientists on offer, apply till April 25
Published on Mar 27, 2022 02:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) has invited applications for 12 vacancies of scientists. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NABI at nabi.res.in.

NABI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Scientist E, 6 vacancies are for the post of Scientist D, and 6 vacancies are for the post of Scientists C.

NABI recruitment application fee: Candidates from the Unreserved candidates/EWS category have to pay 590 as application fee. For SC/ST/OBC/ Women candidates The application fee is 354.

Direct link to apply here

NABI recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of NABI at nabi.res.in

On the homepage, under latest news section click on “Recruitment of Scientists on Direct Recruitment Basis”

Click on the apply link

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

RELATED STORIES

Submit and take print out of the same.

 Candidate have to submit printout of the online application form along with all the uploaded documents and two passport size photographs to NABI on or before April 30 at the below mentioned address:

Manager –Administration,

National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute

Knowledge City, Sector – 81,

Mohali – 140306, Punjab,

India

Candidates are advised to read detailed notification below

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jobs vacancy scientist
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP