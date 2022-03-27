NABI recruitment: 12 vacancies of scientists on offer, apply till April 25

National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) has invited applications for 12 vacancies of scientists. The application process is underway and the last date for the submission of application form is April 25. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of NABI at nabi.res.in.

NABI recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 12 vacancies out of which 2 vacancies are for the post of Scientist E, 6 vacancies are for the post of Scientist D, and 6 vacancies are for the post of Scientists C.

NABI recruitment application fee: Candidates from the Unreserved candidates/EWS category have to pay ₹590 as application fee. For SC/ST/OBC/ Women candidates The application fee is ₹354.

NABI recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website of NABI at nabi.res.in

On the homepage, under latest news section click on “Recruitment of Scientists on Direct Recruitment Basis”

Click on the apply link

Fill the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit and take print out of the same.

Candidate have to submit printout of the online application form along with all the uploaded documents and two passport size photographs to NABI on or before April 30 at the below mentioned address:

Manager –Administration,

National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute

Knowledge City, Sector – 81,

Mohali – 140306, Punjab,

India

Candidates are advised to read detailed notification below

