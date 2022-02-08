Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Nainital Bank recruitment 2022: 100 vacancies for MTs and clerks on offer
employment news

Nainital Bank Limited has invited applications to fill vacancies of Management Trainees and Clerks. Apply till February 15.
Nainital Bank recruitment : 100 vacancies of MT and clerks on offer(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Published on Feb 08, 2022 03:52 PM IST
Nainital Bank Recruitment 2022: Nainital Bank Limited has invited applications to fill vacancies of Management Trainees and Clerks. The application process is underway and the last date to apply is February 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Nainital Bank at www.nainitalbank.co.in.

Nainital Bank recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 100 vacancies out of which 50 vacancies are for the post of management trainees and 50 vacancies are for the post of clerks.

Nainital Bank recruitment age limit: The age of candidates should between  21 to 30 years.

Nainital Bank Recruitment educational Qualification: The Candidates should possess Graduation / Post Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks from a recognized University. Knowledge of computer operations is essential.

Nainital Bank Recruitment application fee:

Candidates have to pay 1500 as application fee for the post of management trainees and clerks.

Nainital Bank Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website of Nainital bank at nainitalbank.co.in

Click on the recruitment tab on the homepage

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload scanned copy of documents

Keep the hard copy of teh same for future refrance.

 

