National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) offers JRF, Scientist post

The National Atmospheric Research Laboratory (NARL) has invited applications to fill scientist position and offer junior research fellowship (JRF). The application forms are available on the official website of the NARL and the last date for submission of the application forms is November 29. “The posts are temporary, but likely to continue. At present the place of posting is NARL, Gadanki, but the appointees are liable to be posted in any of the Centres/Units of the Indian Space Research Organisation / Department of Space situated anywhere in India as and when required,” reads the job notice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

NARL recruitment 2021: Apply online

NARL recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Scientist / Engineer ‘SC’: 1 post

Junior Research Fellow (JRF): 13 posts

“The application for on-line registration will be hosted in the NARL website between 30.10.2021 (10:00 Hrs IST) to 29.11.2021 (23:59 Hrs IST). The candidates registered under National Career Services (NCS) portal and fulfilling the eligibility conditions may apply duly following the procedure stated,” the recruiting body has said.

“Academic credentials along with Photo are to be uploaded along with the application. Candidate(s) should be ready to submit uploaded credentials in support of educational qualification, age, category etc. at the time of interview, failing which candidature will summarily be rejected,” it has added.

Candidates should go through the detailed job notification before applying for these positions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Job details

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON