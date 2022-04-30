Naval Science and Technological Laboratory invites applications for JRF

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Vigyan Nagar, Visakhapatnam, has invited applications for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) in various disciplines or subjects.

Interested candidates can download the application from from the ‘What’s New' section of the website drdo.gov.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Filled application forms along with documents should be sent to admin.dept.nstl@gov.in with the subject line “Application for Junior Research Fellowship (Subject Name)”.

Selected fellows will receive ₹31,000 in addition to House Rent Allowance (HRA) for a period of 2 years, which is extendable as per rules.

Here are more details about the JRF positions at NSTL:

Mechanical Engineering: 2 Electrical and Electronics Engineering: 1 Electronics and Communications Engineering: 1 Computer Science and Engineering: 1 Mathematics: 2 Physics: 1

The upper age limit is 28 years with relaxation for SC, ST and OBC candidates as per government rules.

For more information on eligibility criteria and the application form, visit the official website or refer to the April 30-May 6 edition of the Employment News paper.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}