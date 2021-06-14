NBEMS Recruitment 2021: 42 vacancies for assistants and accountants on offer

NBEMS Recruitment 2021: National Board Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Senior Assistant, Junior Assistant and Junior Accountant. The online link for registration will be activated from July 15 and the last date of registration is August 14.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 42 vacancies in the department out of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Senior Assistant, 30 vacancies are for the post of Junior Assistant, 4 vacancies are for the posts of Junior Accountant.

NBEMS Recruitment 2021 Application fee: Candidates from the unreserved and the OBC category have to pay ₹1500 + 18% GST as an application fee. Candidates from SC/ST and PwD category are exempted from payment of the application fee.

NBEMS Recruitment 2021 Age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age should be 27 years.

NBEMS Recruitment 2021 Selection process: The examination will be in two stages. Stage I: Computer Based Test with maximum marks of 200. Stage II: Examination based on Computer Knowledge and skill test shall be of 100 marks. The CBT examination will be conducted on September 20.

NBEMS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility criteria: For eligibility criteria candidates can check the notification on the official website of NBEMS.

For updates regularly visit the official website of NEBMS at https://www.natboard.edu.in/