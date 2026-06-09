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NEET-UG June 21 retest: Bihar Police caution aspirants, parents against rumours, fraud calls

NEET-UG June 21 retest: Bihar Police caution aspirants, parents against rumours, fraud calls

Published on: Jun 09, 2026 12:39 pm IST
PTI |
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Patna, The Bihar Police on Tuesday cautioned students and their parents against rumours and fraud calls offering question papers and answers ahead of the June 21 re-examination of NEET-UG, an entrance test for undergraduate medical courses.

NEET-UG June 21 retest: Bihar Police caution aspirants, parents against rumours, fraud calls

The Economic Offence Unit of the state police advised people to avoid falling prey to such deceitful practices.

"Public is advised not to fall prey to misinformation and fraud calls by cyber fraudsters luring them to provide answer sheets/question papers in the upcoming NEET-UG examination on June 21," the police said in a notice.

There is an apprehension that anti-social elements or cyber fraudsters may try to break the integrity of the examination through rumours on social media platforms, it said, adding that people should immediately inform the police about any such misinformation.

The National Testing Agency recently announced June 21 as the date for the retest of NEET UG 2026. Earlier, the May 3 examination was cancelled due to an alleged paper leak, and the CBI is investigating the matter.

The EOU has also issued similar advisories to the public and job aspirants appearing for the written examination for the post of clerk to be held from June 10 to June 12, and the constable recruitment test from June 14 to June 17.

According to the police, Mukhiya's gang is spread across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.

The gang was accused of being involved in paper leaks in the Haryana veterinary doctor recruitment exam, the Haryana English teachers' recruitment test and some competitive exams conducted in UP previously.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
bihar police paper leak cyber fraud
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