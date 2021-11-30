Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NHAI Dy. Manager Recruitment 2021: Registration ends today for 73 posts

NHAI to recruit candidates for Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in.
Published on Nov 30, 2021 08:20 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI will close down the registration process for Deputy Manager posts. Eligible candidates who still have not applied for the post can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 73 posts in the organisation. 

Direct recruitment will be for candidates who have appeared for the interview (Personality Test) of Indian Engineering Services (I.E.S) Examination (Civil), 2020 conducted by UPSC. Candidates who have appeared for the interview (Personality Test) of Indian Engineering Services (I.E.S) Examination (Civil), 2020 conducted by UPSC can apply for the post. Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institute is a must and the age limit of the candidate should not exceed 30 years. 

NHAI Dy. Manager Recruitment 2021: How to apply 

Candidates can follow these simple steps given below. 

  • Visit the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in.
  • Click on careers link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to click on the post name.
  • Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Once done, click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of final merit (Written Test & Personality Test) in Indian Engineering Services (I.E.S) Examination (Civil), 2020 conducted by UPSC.

 

