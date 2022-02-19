Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for 34 Managerial posts on nhai.gov.in

NHAI to recruit candidates for various Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. 
Published on Feb 19, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Published on Feb 19, 2022 02:39 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 9, 2022. This recruitment drive will fill up 34 posts in the organization. 

The applicants who apply for the post with respect to the advertisement shall not be allowed to withdraw his/her candidature subsequently. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • Chief General Manager (Finance): 1 Post
  • Deputy General Manager (Legal): 1 Post
  • Deputy General Manager (Media Relation): 1 Post
  • Manager (Tech): 31 Posts

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Where to Apply 

Candidates can apply online and send the filled up application form along with other related documents to DGM (HR &Admn.)-IA, National Highways Authority of India, Plot No: G – 5 & 6, Sector – 10, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075 before March 24, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NHAI.

