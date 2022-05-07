Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NHAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for various managerial posts on nhai.gov.in

NHAI will recruit candidates for various managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. 
Published on May 07, 2022
Published on May 07, 2022 01:43 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

National Highways Authority of India, NHAI has invited applications from candidates to apply for various managerial posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of NHAI on nhai.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 7 posts in the organisation. 

The last date to apply for the posts is till June 6, 2022. The last date for submission of printout of online application form along with other documents is till June 20, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Vacancy Details 

  • General Manager: 2 Posts
  • Deputy General Manager: 4 Posts
  • Manager: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through &lt;strong&gt;Detailed Notification available here&lt;/strong&gt;

Where to Send Applications

The applications for General Manager and Deputy General Manager should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IA National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075 and applications for Manager posts should be sent to DGM (HR & Admn)-IB National Highways Authority of India Plot No.G5-&6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi-110075. 

