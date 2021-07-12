Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
NHM UP Recruitment 2021: 797 vacancies for community health officers

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) on contract basis.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 09:55 PM IST
NHM UP recruitment 2021: Apply for 797 vacancies for Community Health(HIndustan Times)

National Health Mission (NHM), Uttar Pradesh has invited applications for the post of Community Health Officer (CHO) on contract basis. The online submission of applications will begin on July 28 at 11 pm. The last date to apply is August 17.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 797 vacancies of Community Health Officers.

UP NHM recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidate applying for the above-mentioned post should be less than the age of 35 years as of August 17.

UP NHM recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

Candidates who have passed B.Sc. (Nursing) course with an integrated curriculum of the Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) or a Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) courses with an integrated curriculum of the Certificate in Community Health for Nurses (CCHN) from a recognised Institute or University are eligible to apply.

Candidates must be registered as nurses and midwives with the Uttar Pradesh Nurses and Midwives Council and have a valid registration certificate at the time of application submission online.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online through the official website of NHM UP at http://upnrhm.gov.in/ from July 28.

Topics
nhm recruitment nursing student vacancy
