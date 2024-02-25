NIFT Patna recruitment 2024: Apply for Group C posts till March 27

National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Patna has invited applictaions for Various Group C Posts. The last date of receipt of the application is Monday, March 27. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at www.nift.ac.in. NIFT Patna recruitment drive for 30 vacancies in Administrative / Technical positions. (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

NIFT Patna recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducte dto fill 30 vacancies for Administrative / Technical positions for Administrative / Technical positions.

NIFT Patna recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹590. Candidates have to submit the application fee in Demand Draft drawn in favour of NIFT, payable at Patna.

NIFT Patna recruitment 2024 Selection Process: The selection to the above posts will include written test and Skill / Competency test. The selection of the candidates shall be purely on merit list. The merit list will be drawn on the basis of Written-Test & Skill-Test.

NIFT Patna recruitment 2024: How to apply

Candidates have to download the applictaion form through the official website. Applictaions in the prescribed format should be addressed to The Director, National Institute of Fashion Technology, NIFT Campus, Mithapur Farms,Patna - 800001, Bihar and be superscripted as “Application for the post of _________________________” on the envelope.

Self-attested copies of certificates and testimonials in proof of age/educational qualifications/caste/experience etc. should be attached with the applications form. The Demand draft drawn in favour of "NIFT" payable at "Patna" should also be attached with the application form. The demand draft should not be tagged or stapled but should be pinned or clipped at the top of the application form.

For more details, candidates can check the notification here