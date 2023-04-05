North Western Railway recruitment 2023: 238 Asst Loco Pilot vacancies notified

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Education Desk
Apr 05, 2023 02:19 PM IST

Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rrcjaipur.in till May 6.

North Western Railway (NWR) has notified vacancies for 238 Asstt Loco Pilot posts against General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) quota. The application process will commence on April 7 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is May 6. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at rrcjaipur.in.

“Online applications are invited from All serving regular railway employees of North Western Railway excluding RPF/RPSF employees for filling up vacancies against General Departmental Competitive Examination(GDCE) quota as per instructions issued vide Railway Board’s letter no. E(NG)I-92 /PM 2/16 dated 20-08-1993 (RBE NO. 129/1993) and other instructions issued from time to time. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 238 vacancies of Asst Loco Pilot”, reads the official notification.

The maximum age for general applicants will be 42 years, for OBC candidates it will be 45 years, and for SC/ST candidates it will be 47 years.

Notification here

North Western Railway recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website of RRC-NWR at www.rrcjaipur.in

Click on the “GDCE ONLINE/E-Application” Link

Click on the “New Registration”

Fill applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Submit and take a printout for future reference.

