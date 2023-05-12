NPCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 128 Deputy Manager and other posts at npcilcareers.co.in

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) has invited applications for Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator posts. The application process commenced today, May 12 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is May 29. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL recruitment 2023: Apply for 128 Deputy Manager and other posts (Shutterstock)

NPCIL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive aims to fill 128 positions, including 48 for the position of Dy. Manager (HR), 32 for the position of Dy. Manager (F&A), 42 for the position of Dy. Manager (CMM), 2 for the position of Dy. Manager (Law), and 4 for the position of Jr. Hindi Translator.

NPCIL recruitment 2023 application fee: The applictaion fee is 500 for the post of Deputy Manager and ₹150 for the post of Junior Hindi Translator.

NPCIL recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 30 years from the post of Deputy Manager. For the post of Junior Hindi Translator, the candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 28 years.

Direct link to apply

NPCIL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at npcilcareers.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Click on the application link for Deputy Manager and Junior Hindi Translator posts

Register yourself and login to apply

Fill out the applictaion form, upload all the required documents

Download the form and take a printout

