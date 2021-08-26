Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / NTA to fill 411 vacancies in Allahabad High Court, graduates eligible to apply
employment news

NTA to fill 411 vacancies in Allahabad High Court, graduates eligible to apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications to fill vacancies in review officer, assistant review officer and computer assistant posts in the Establishment of High Court, Allahabad under the Allahabad High Court Officers and Staff (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 1976.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 01:04 PM IST
NTA to fill 411 vacancies in Allahabad High Court, graduates eligible to apply

National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications to fill vacancies in review officer, assistant review officer and computer assistant posts in the Establishment of High Court, Allahabad under the Allahabad High Court Officers and Staff (Conditions of Service and Conduct) Rules, 1976. The application forms are available on the official website of the NTA and the deadline for the submission of application forms is September 16.

Apply Online

For the post of Review Officer and Assistant Review Officer candidates can apply for both the posts in a common application form and have to pay required fee separately for each post. For the post of Computer Assistant candidates can apply in a separate application form and have to pay required fee.

Graduates with the required computer qualifications are eligible for all the posts. The age limit for the computer assistant post is 18-35 years as on July 1, 2021 and for other posts, it is 21-35 years.

“The Objective Type Test and Computer Knowledge Test shall be conducted in Computer Based Test Module (CBT Module). The information regarding Date, Time and Venue of the Examination/Tests shall be intimated to the candidates through online admit cards only,” the NTA has said.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nta exam schedule
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2021: Registration for 65 posts ends next week

NPCIL invites applications for trade apprenticeship, 107 vacancies to be filled

Lalit Narayan Mithila University to recruit 602 guest teachers

Central Silk Board to recruit for Scientist-B post through NTA, GATE scores
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Taliban
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
India Covid-19 Cases
Mother Teresa birth anniversary
Pooja Bedi
Uddhav Thackeray
Kangana Ranaut
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP