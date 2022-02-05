NTPC Recruitment 2022: Apply for 177 mining overman, mining sirdar vacancies

NTPC Recruitment 2022: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has invited online applications for 177 Posts, including 74 vacancies in Mining Overman and 103 vacancies in Mining Sirdar posts, for various coal mining projects. The recruitment drive is being conducted on a fixed term basis for three years. Interested candidates can visit ntpc.co.in and submit applications. The last date to submit applications is March 15, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Educational Qualifications

Candidates applying for 74 Mining Overman posts should have a diploma in Mining Engineering from recognized Institute of repute, with second class manager certificate under CMR issued by DGMS for coal / Diploma in Mining Engineering from recognised Institute of repute, with overman certificate of competency under CMR issued by DGMS for coal. They should possess a valid First Aid Certificate issued by St John Ambulance Association.

Candidates applying for 103 Mining Sirdar posts should be matric/10th Pass with valid Sirdar Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS for Coal and a valid First Aid Certificate issued by St. Johns Ambulance Association.

Upper Age Limit

The upper age limit for Mining Overman and Mining Sirdar posts is 57 years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Experience

Candidates applying for Mining Overman posts should have minimum 05 years of post-qualification working experience in open cast coal mines, whereas Mining Sirdar candidates should have minimum one year of post qualification working experience in open cast coal mine.

Candidates can follow the given steps and apply for Mining Overman and Mining Sirdar posts:

1. Visit the official website - www.ntpc.co.in

2. Click on ‘Careers’ link on the Homepage

3. Click on ‘Apply’ under the title, ‘Recruitment of Mining Overman and Mining Sirdar on Fixed Term basis for Coal Mining Projects through Coal Mining Headquarters’

4. Read all instructions carefully

5. Select the link ‘Click here to apply’

6. Select either ‘Mining Overman’ or ‘Mining Sirdar’ and submit

7. Click on ‘Apply’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. Fill the necessary details and submit the application form

Candidates can download the forms and take a print out for future reference.

Online Application Payment

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300. The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and Female candidates do not need to pay the registration fee.

Eligible candidates can pay through offline mode. Candidates have to approach the nearby SBI branch with a print out of the pay-in slip which is available on the application registration portal. Candidates can also pay the fees online through Netbanking, Debit Card (Rupay Debit Card only), or Credit cards.

Candidates need to make the payment before proceeding to fill the online applications. Candidates can download the generated registration slip with a unique registration number. After the successful payment, candidates are required to fill the Challan number, bank reference number, and date of payment in the application form.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Selection Process

According to the notice, the mode of selection for eligible candidates for both the above posts will be in two stages -Written test and Skill test. The eligible candidates will be called for the Written test. The NTPC will send the call letters/ admit cards to the candidates through email.

The written test is the first stage that will consist of Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) for 100 marks. Candidates who qualify for the written test will be eligible to appear for a Skill Test, which will be qualifying in nature. Selected candidates will be issued an offer of appointment on fixed basis, after the selection procedure is completed.

Candidates are requested to read the general instructions carefully before applying. Candidates can keep checking the NTPC limited website for more updates.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON