North Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of NWR at rrcjaipur.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 2008 posts in the organization.

NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 2008 posts at rrcjaipur.in, details here (Rajkumar)

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The registration process will begin on October 7, 2026. The last date to apply for the post is November 6, 2026.

SSC Exam Calendar 2026: JE, SCO and CHSL exams to be held in November, check dates here

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10 class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks ( No Rounding off will be done), in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) / State Council for Vocational Training(SCVT).

The candidates should have completed 15 years of age and should not have completed 24 years of age as on 06.11.2026.

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{{^usCountry}} RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026 released, direct link to download here Selection Process {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RRB Technician City Intimation Slip 2026 released, direct link to download here Selection Process {{/usCountry}}

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Selection will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared for the purpose on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation (with minimum 50% aggregate marks) + ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done. The panel will be on the basis of simple average of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

The final merit list will be prepared Division/unit wise, trade wise and community wise, equal to the number of slots in the descending order of percentage of marks obtained by the candidate.

Application Fee

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The application fee is ₹100/- for all candidates. SC/ST, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Women candidates are exempted from payment of fee. The payment can be made by using debit card/credit card/Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. Transaction charges for online payment, if any, will be borne by the candidates.

How to Apply

Visit the official website of NWR at rrcjaipur.in. Click on NWR Apprentice Recruitment 2026 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NWR.

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Detailed Notification Here