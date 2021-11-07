Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
OPSC has announced to fill 1,871 vacancies in medical officer post in the Odisha medical and health services cadre under health and family welfare department.
Odisha: OPSC to recruit 1871 medical officers, check details
Published on Nov 07, 2021 12:52 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced to fill 1,871 vacancies in medical officer (assistant surgeon) post in group D (junior branch) of the Odisha medical and health services cadre under health and family welfare department. The registration for this recruitment process will begin on November 12 and the deadline for submission of the application forms will be December 13.

MBBS candidates between 21-32 years of age as on January 1, 2021 are eligible for this post. Details of the job can be found from the official notification.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test which will be of 200 marks and will have multiple-choice questions. The syllabus of the exam will be as per the MCI syllabus for MBBS course.

After the exam is over based on the performance of the candidates, the Commission will prepare the list of candidates in order of merit equal to the number of advertised vacancies.

The written exam will be held at Cuttack or Bhubaneswar.

 

