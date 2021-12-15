Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Odisha: OPSC withdraws postgraduate teacher recruitment drive

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Tuesday announced withdrawing the postgraduate teacher recruitment drive. The said recruitment was announced through advertisement 16 of 2021-2022.
Published on Dec 15, 2021 02:19 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Tuesday announced withdrawing the postgraduate teacher recruitment drive. The said recruitment was announced through advertisement 16 of 2021-2022. The recruitment has been withdrawn as per the communication received from the School and Mass Education, the requisitioning department, the Commission has said.

In a notification, the Commission has informed candidates that if any further advertisement is issued for the same recruitment of postgraduate teachers, candidates those who have applied need not apply again.

Meanwhile, OPSC will begin the registration process for the Odisha Judicial Service exam on December 21. A total of 53 positions of civil judges in Odisha Judicial Service 2021 under law department will be filled through this recruitment drive. The registration window will remain open till January 20.

The main exam for the Odisha Civil Services will be held from January 20 to February 6, except January 26 and February 5. A total of 4,754 have been declared eligible to appear for the main exam on the basis of their performance in the preliminary exam. The Odisha civil services preliminary exam was held on August 27.

